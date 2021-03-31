Mangaluru

Four accused of trespassing

Mustaq, the religious head of Birul Walidayn Masjid in Farangipet, has accused four persons of trespassing into the masjid in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Bantwal Rural police, Mustaq found four persons switching on lights of the second floor in the morning. When he awoke and questioned them, they tried to attack him. He rushed down but slipped and injured his leg. He has been admitted to a private hospital. A case of criminal trespass has been registered against the four who are yet to be identified.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 3:32:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/four-accused-of-trespassing/article34202331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY