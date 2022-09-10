Foundation to hold singing contest for schoolchildren

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 10, 2022 00:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahaya Hasta Lions Charitable Foundation, Manipal, has announced a singing contest for children from Classes 5 to 10 from rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts wherein the selected students will be mentored for their future musical journey.

According to foundation director Sarita Santosh, focus was on tribal children who would have inherited and ingrained talent in singing their folk songs. The foundation has approached over 2,800 schools in these districts. Ms. Santosh said the event is all about connecting and bringing on board the best singing talents from rural areas and giving them an enriching experience of learning music free of cost.

The contest, titled ‘Haadu Nee Haadu’ would include the selection process, and mentoring session by renowned singers and musicians. The process would connect the budding talents to the stalwarts of the music industry. Prize money worth ₹50,000 would be given to first three winners with the organisers expecting participation by about 1,000 students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students may render only Kannada songs. Audition rounds would be held at MGM College, Udupi and R.N. Shetty PU College, Kundapura at 8 a.m. on September 11 and at Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, St. Victor’s Girls High School, Puttur and Alva’s Campus, Moodbidri at 8 a.m. on September 18. Selection rounds would be conducted at Udupi on September 25 and at Mangaluru on October 2.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, the studio round would be conducted at Riddhi Cine Studios, Udupi, while the grand finale would be on January 8, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mangalore
students
school
Music and Heritage
tribals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app