Foundation to hold singing contest for schoolchildren

Sahaya Hasta Lions Charitable Foundation, Manipal, has announced a singing contest for children from Classes 5 to 10 from rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts wherein the selected students will be mentored for their future musical journey.

According to foundation director Sarita Santosh, focus was on tribal children who would have inherited and ingrained talent in singing their folk songs. The foundation has approached over 2,800 schools in these districts. Ms. Santosh said the event is all about connecting and bringing on board the best singing talents from rural areas and giving them an enriching experience of learning music free of cost.

The contest, titled ‘Haadu Nee Haadu’ would include the selection process, and mentoring session by renowned singers and musicians. The process would connect the budding talents to the stalwarts of the music industry. Prize money worth ₹50,000 would be given to first three winners with the organisers expecting participation by about 1,000 students.

Students may render only Kannada songs. Audition rounds would be held at MGM College, Udupi and R.N. Shetty PU College, Kundapura at 8 a.m. on September 11 and at Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, St. Victor’s Girls High School, Puttur and Alva’s Campus, Moodbidri at 8 a.m. on September 18. Selection rounds would be conducted at Udupi on September 25 and at Mangaluru on October 2.

Later, the studio round would be conducted at Riddhi Cine Studios, Udupi, while the grand finale would be on January 8, 2023.