Mangaluru

Foundation stones laid for improvement works

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde on Monday laid foundation stones for various road projects being funded by the authority at the Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama here.

The projects include laying fresh bitumen coat on road on the outer periphery of the Nisargadhama, completing four-lane concrete road till the entrance of the Nisargadhama and improving roads inside the Nisargadhama.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian and others were present on the occasion.

