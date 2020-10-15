Foundation stone laid for RGUHS regional centre

The foundation stone for construction of the Mangaluru regional centre of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) was laid here on Wednesday.

This regional centre will come up in the two-acres land adjoining the office of Department of Excise (Abakari Bhavan) in Mary Hill. The RGUHS will also have regional centres in Davangere, Kalaburagi and Belagavi.

The regional centre in Mangaluru will serve students from more than 70 affiliated institutions in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. "There are good number of colleges in these districts. With this regional centre, the RGUHS comes close to these students," said Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA and Vice President of Dental Council of India.

This regional centre, Mr. Shetty said, will have Dental Research Centre, which will be first of its kind in country. It will also have simulation centre, online library, digital evaluation centre and physiotherapy rehabilitation centre. A 250-seater auditorium for indoor sports, training and other activities will also be built, he said.

Shiva Sharan K, the Syndicate Member of RGUHS, said the Mangaluru regional centre will have finance, admission and students welfare departments of the RGUHS to meet the needs of students and institutions from the region. Officers of the rank of Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar will be posted at this regional centre, he said. The RGUHS has proposed to build a new academic building at the regional centre in Davangere. The regional centre in Belagavi will have a cultural centre that would be used of University's cultural programmes.

Syndicate member U.T. Ifthikar Ali was present.