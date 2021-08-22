Foundation stone laid for overhead tank under Jalasiri project

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Saturday laid the foundation stone for an overhead tank at Shaktinagar for supply of round-the-clock water to residents under the Jalasiri project.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kamath said that the Jalasiri project was being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹792 crore for uninterrupted water supply to the residents of Mangaluru City Corporation. In a couple of years, all residents will get the facility.

The overhead tank being built at Shaktinagar stores 10 lakh litres of water, he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently launched the project being executed by Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation. The tank at Shaktinagar will supply water to 1,167 dwellings in Shaktinagar, Alape, Pachchanadi, Kunjathbail and surrounding areas, Mr. Kamath said.

He said that the project had suffered set-back following non-availability of funds. He got ₹100 crore sanctioned through Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., through a series of meetings and follow-up action.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman Nitin Kumar and others were present.