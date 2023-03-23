Foundation stone laid for Kayyara Kinhanna Rai Samskrutika Bhavana in Kasaragod district

March 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority and Kavitha Trust, Peradala, conducted the foundation laying ceremony for Kayyara Kinhanna Rai Samskrutika Bhavana in memory of the late writer, freedom fighter and Kannada activist who fought for unification of Kasaragod with Karnataka on Thursday, March 23, in Kasaragod district.

Authority Chairman C. Somashekara and Trust Member M. Mohan Alva, led the foundation laying programme at Kallakali, Batheri, in Kasaragod district in the presence of Yedaneer Mutt seer Sri Sachchidananda Bharathi Swamiji, Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikkunnu, Mumbai entrepreneur Sadashiva Shetty Kanyana and others.

Mr. Somashekara said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has already released ₹2 crore grant for the Bhavana while the late writer’s family has provided 2 acres of land for the project free of cost. He said the authority has released over ₹10 crore for Kasaragod district for cultural and educational activities. Mr. Somashekara recently met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and appraised him of the various issues being faced by Kannadigas in Kasaragod District. He responded positively to the issues raised and promised to address them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nellikkunnu said the Kerala government would facilitate construction of a library at the Kinhanna Rai memorial. Stating that Kannadigas and Malayalis were leading a cohesive life in the district, the MLA said that Kerala government would extend all support to the Samskrutika Bhavana.

Mohan Alva and Sadashiva Shetty assured all support for the construction of the Bhavana and congratulated Karnataka government for facilitating construction of a memorial for the Late writer.

Kasargod Zilla Panchayat former president A.G.C. Basheer, Badiyadka Gram Panchayat president Shantha Baradka, Authority Member Secretary Prakash Mattihalli, Dakshina Kannada Urban Development Cell Project Director V. Abhishek, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Rajesh and others were present.