Foundation stone laid for fishing federation’s headquarters

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami laid the foundation stone for Matsya Sampada in Mangaluru on May 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lord Krishna, perhaps, was the first one to enunciate the concept of cooperation when he said everyone has to be helpful to other and his blessings will be there for the Dakshina Kannada-Udupi District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation, said Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha here on Friday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Matsya Sampada, the headquarters of the federation at Urvastore.

The seer said a cooperative system was the best method for the welfare of society and having adopted it, the fishers were bound to prosper.

The seer said that marine fishing activity was a chain process, involving people from different fields. While the fishers catch fish from the sea, labourers unload the catch at harbours, auctioneers buy the catch, transporters ferry the fish to different places, while retail vendors/ street vendors sell the fish to households. This was a good example of cooperation.

Terming fishers a hardworking community, the seer said the federation with its new headquarters building was bound to prosper further thereby strengthening the members economically. Their unity was visible in the recent inauguration of Uchchila Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Udupi district, he said.

Lalaji Mendon, Kaup MLA, said the federation was built by the fishers with the support of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now started a new Department for Fisheries and launched several projects for the welfare of fishers. Still, the governments need to extend more support to the sector, the MLA said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said the fisher community has been honest in its dealings and contributed much to society and economic development.

Three fishing jetties in the coastal region would be upgraded by the government at an estimated cost of up to ₹75 crore for each jetty. The third phase of Mangaluru Fishing Harbour was being undertaken at Bengre, he said.

MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty and Umanath Kotian, federation president Yashpal Suvarna, G. Shankar Family Trust’s G. Shankar, Geethananda Foundation’s Anand C. Kunder, and others were present.