Foundation stone laid for completing pending works at Bairadi Kere

This is nearly four years after works were taken up

Nearly four years since taking up the works of developing the Bairadi Kere, a waterbody off the busy Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway in the city, Minister for Environment, Ecology and Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar on Friday laid the foundation stone to complete the pending works related to the lake development.

It was in May 2017 that the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority and the Department of Minor Irrigation took up the works of developing the lake on the “Pond-Park” concept at a cost of ₹ 3.3 crore. Apart from building retaining walls, the other works taken up included dredging, building a jogging track, a garden, and a small swimming pool.

In the last four years, retaining walls on the three sides of the lake has been built. The wall on the western side, where there are a few tiled houses and a residential apartment, has been built partly because of litigation by the tiled houses residents.

On Friday, Mr. Yogeshwar laid the foundation stone for works estimated at ₹99.8 lakh that includes silt removal and de-watering, building granite stone masonry wall, laying an inter-locking pavement, building compound wall and drain, and laying steel railing. An official from MUDA said that the decision is yet to be taken on how to rehabilitate the tiled houses nearby.

The Minister planted a few saplings of fruit-bearing trees to launch the drive of MUDA and Green Tigers, a body of green enthusiasts, of greening Bairadi and 16 other water bodies that the MUDA is rejuvenating.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yogeshwar said the Tourism Department will release ₹25 lakh for installation of seats and providing other basic amenities for tourists at the park. The department will work towards improvement of tourism facilities in Dakshina Kannada and harness its tourism potential.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar also spoke.