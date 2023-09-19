ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for ₹6.5 crore Dayananda Pai-Satish Pai Auditorium at Canara Engineering College in Mangaluru

September 19, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Century Group Chairman and Managing Director Dayananda Pai told the gathering that he derives immense satisfaction in returning the wealth he has acquired back to society

The Hindu Bureau

Entrepreneurs B. Dayanand Pai and his brother B. Satish Pai lay the foundation stone for an auditorium at Canara Engineering College campus at Benjanapadavu near Mangaluru on September 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Entrepreneurs B. Dayanand Pai and his brother B. Satish Pai laid the foundation stone for an auditorium at the Canara Engineering College campus, run by Mangaluru Canara High School Association, on September 18, at Benjanapadavu near Mangaluru.

Century Group Chairman and Managing Director Dayananda Pai told the gathering that he derives immense satisfaction in returning the wealth he has acquired back to society. The Canara Association and the Government College of Mangaluru had strengthened his life, Mr. Pai said adding he began earning through handloom from the Canara Association.

He will completely support construction of the auditorium, estimated to cost around ₹6.5 crore. The auditorium will have state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, parking facility, and good seating arrangement.

Canara Association Secretary M. Ranganath Bhat said the institutions could reach serve more people thanks to support from donors. The Pai brothers, alumni of the Association, have continuously been patronising the Canara Association. Having acquired NAAC ‘A’ grade, the institutions will soon get autonomous status, he said.

The Pai brothers also supported the Association in renovating the Canara CBSE School, renovation of English Primary School, renovation of Sri Bhuvanendra Auditorium, all in Mangaluru. Thanks to support from donors, the Association could impart education to students by collecting a reasonable fee, the Secretary said.

