Foundation stone for Udupi EPFO regional office building laid

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for the building of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional office of Udupi district.

Laying the foundation at the site in Manipal, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said the own building coming up at the town would be of much help to the working class people in the district. A full-fledged EPFO regional office building was the need of the hour, the MLA noted adding the new building comes up when the district celebrates the Silver Jubilee of its formation.

EPFO Udupi Regional Commissioner Ajay Singh Chaudhary said Udupi got the regional office in 2008 and was functioning out of a rented building on Court Road in Udupi. The new building with a ground-plus two structure would be spread across 1,2856 sq mt area. The new building would be of great help to EPFO members, including over 24,000 pensioners, he said.

The existing building with much space constraint was inconvenient to members as well as the staff. Lack of adequate parking facility too was a disadvantage. Udupi district has over 2.87 lakh provident fund contributors working in over 2,600 organisations. The new building, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 7.93 crore, was likely to be completed in a year.