Foundation stone for Nitte rural clinic to be laid at Ira today

17 January 2022 18:33 IST

Nitte (Deemed to be University) will commence construction of a building to house its 22nd rural health centre at Ira village in Bantwal taluk on Tuesday.

Nitte Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde will lay the foundation stone for the project on the land donated by Vice-Chancellor Satheesh Kumar Bhandary in memory of his mother Gopi S. Bhandary, former Ira gram panchayat chairperson.

The university is providing rural healthcare services through 21 rural health centres in four districts of coastal and Malnad Karnataka. The one coming up at Bavabeedu in Ira would be the 22nd centre with facilities for outpatient, inpatient, laboratory, delivery, emergency treatment and immunisation services, said a release.

This centre is being built as per the National Medical Council guidelines with state-of-the-art facilities to provide preventive, promotive and curative health care of the Ira and neighbouring villages through the Community Health department of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy.

MLA U.T. Khader, Mysore Electrical Industries Chairman Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyar, Ira gram panchayat president Agnes D’Souza, Nitte Pro Chancellors Shantharam Shetty and Vishal Hegde, Vice Chancellor Mr. Bhandary, Pro Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, Registrar Alak Kulkarni and others would be present.