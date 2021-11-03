Foundation stone for Coast Guard academy soon

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Tuesday that the foundation stone for setting up Indian Coast Guard’s Training Academy will be laid in the city in a few days from now.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to lay the foundation stones for building an indoor stadium for kabaddi and shuttle badminton at Urwa Market and a multi-level car parking-cum-retail space project at Hampankatta, Mr. Kateel said that a proposal to develop a waterfront from Netravathi bridge at Jeppinamogaru to the Phalguni bridge at Kuluru is still active. It might take about three years for the proposed project to move forward.

He said that ₹40 crore has been released for setting up a plastic park at Ganjimutt area on the outskirts of the city. The bus stand project at Pumpwell will also be taken up within a year, Mr. Kateel said.

He said that the projects taken up by MSCL are now moving at a fast pace.

According to a note given by MSCL, the stadium to be built by MSCL at a cost of ₹20.54 crore will have five courts for shuttle badminton and three courts for playing kabaddi. The work orders were issued to Mugrodi Constructions on August 13, 2021 at a cost of ₹18.81 crore. The work will have to be completed in two years on 1.13 acres of land.

The stadium, to come up on 9588.80 sq m, with basement, ground floor and four other floors, will have provision for parking 103 cars in the basement.

The note said that three kabaddi courts will be built on the ground floor which will also have an outdoor court, registration kiosk, changing rooms, shops, toilets and the administrative office. The first floor will have spectator seating, lobby, VIP lounge, dormitory, public toilets and shops. The second floor will have facilities for indoor games, lobby and gymnasium. The third floor will have five badminton courts, registration kiosk, medical room, lobby, dormitory, changing rooms and physiotherapy room. The fourth floor will have seating capacity for 800 persons, lobby, dormitory and public toilet.

The multi-level car parking-cum-retail space project will come up at a cost of ₹70 crore under public-private-partnership model on 1.55 acres of land.

An MSCL official said that Carz Structures Pvt. Ltd. will invest the entire amount. The construction period is three years from the date of agreement that is August 25, 2021. It will have basement, lower ground and upper ground floors and plus four floors. The building will have provision for parking 422 cars.