Foundation stone for academy in a month: Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, said here on Wednesday that the foundation stone for the Indian Coast Guard’s Training Academy which will come up on the outskirts of the city will be laid within a month from now.
Speaking at the valedictory of Mangaluru Innovation Conclave, hosted by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) and the Centre for Contemporary Issues, Bengaluru, he said that it will be the only such academy in the country.
Plastic park
Mr. Kateel said that the foundation stone for the proposed plastic park, also on the outskirts of the city, is expected to be laid in two months from now.
Earlier in the conclave, the MP said that the four-lane project between Adda Hole and B. C. Road on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, which had come to a standstill, will resume from March.
