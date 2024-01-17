Forum to submit 10.18 lakh signatures to Governor seeking continuation of NEP-2020

January 17, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

People’s Forum for Karnataka Education collected 10,18,080 signatures during its last two-month campaign seeking continuation of the National Education Policy – 2020 in the State. The signature copies will be submitted to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehhot soon, according to K. Ramesh, Mangaluru Regional Convener of the forum.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that among those who signed included 8,88,173 students, 26,980 parents, 83,600 teachers and members of college management committees. In addition, 19,327 signatures were collected on-line from college campuses, he said.

Mr. Ramesh said that the signatures were collected from across the State covering 168 taluks and 2,630 schools/colleges.

The forum demands that the NEP should be continued in the interest of students. The forum authorities will also meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar seeking continuation of the policy.

He said that the State government has constituted a committee to frame State Education Policy (SEP). A majority of members in the committee did not know Kannada. Many persons dealing with education are unhappy over the functioning of the committee, he claimed.

Before framing the NEP, the government had consulted the people. But the State committee is not doing it, he said.

Mr. Ramesh claimed that if the State implemented the SEP, it will be applicable to the government schools and colleges while the private schools and colleges can continue with the NEP. Then it will create a gap between the students who have learnt in the government schools and colleges and those who have studied in private education institutes.

A convener of the Forum Rajashekar Hebbar and a former principal was present.

