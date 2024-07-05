ADVERTISEMENT

Forum seeks Kudru protection, action on Mines department for misleading administration

Published - July 05, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike also demands stringent action against personnel from the Mines and Geology department for allegedly joining hands with the sand mafia and misleading the district administration by stating that no sand extraction was taking place around the Kudru

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike submitting a memorandum to Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Friday, July 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Representatives of Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike on Friday, July 5, urged Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to save the Pavoor-Uliya Kudru in Netravati River from the onslaught of illegal sand extraction.

In a representation to the Minister, the Vedike also demanded stringent action against personnel from the Mines and Geology department for allegedly joining hands with the sand mafia and misleading the district administration by stating that no sand extraction was taking place around the Kudru.

Despite clear evidence for continued illegal sand extraction around the Kudru that threatened the existence of 55 resident families, the department claimed that there was no sand extraction. While the Kudru had sunken in size following unabated sand extraction, the department claimed that the Kudru had expanded, from about 39 acres to about 95 acres, the Vedike told the Minister. The department personnel used boats of the sand mafia, to conduct their inspection, the Vedike alleged.

Vedike leaders Muneer Katipalla, Sunil Kumar Bajal, Mangalore Catholic Sabha office bearers Roy Castelino, Stanley Lobo and others were present.

