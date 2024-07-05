GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forum seeks Kudru protection, action on Mines department for misleading administration

Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike also demands stringent action against personnel from the Mines and Geology department for allegedly joining hands with the sand mafia and misleading the district administration by stating that no sand extraction was taking place around the Kudru

Published - July 05, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike submitting a memorandum to Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Friday, July 5.

Representatives of Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike submitting a memorandum to Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Friday, July 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Representatives of Samana Manaska Sanghatanegala Janti Vedike on Friday, July 5, urged Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to save the Pavoor-Uliya Kudru in Netravati River from the onslaught of illegal sand extraction.

In a representation to the Minister, the Vedike also demanded stringent action against personnel from the Mines and Geology department for allegedly joining hands with the sand mafia and misleading the district administration by stating that no sand extraction was taking place around the Kudru.

Despite clear evidence for continued illegal sand extraction around the Kudru that threatened the existence of 55 resident families, the department claimed that there was no sand extraction. While the Kudru had sunken in size following unabated sand extraction, the department claimed that the Kudru had expanded, from about 39 acres to about 95 acres, the Vedike told the Minister. The department personnel used boats of the sand mafia, to conduct their inspection, the Vedike alleged.

Vedike leaders Muneer Katipalla, Sunil Kumar Bajal, Mangalore Catholic Sabha office bearers Roy Castelino, Stanley Lobo and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.