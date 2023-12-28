ADVERTISEMENT

Forum seeks immediate arrest of Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for insulting Muslim women

December 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The joint forum of secular parties in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday urged the government to immediately arrest RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly insulting Muslim women in a recent speech in Mandya district and initiate appropriate legal action.

Forum president and former Minister B. Ramanath Rai told reporters here that Mr. Bhat did not just insult Muslim women, but women from all religions. Since an FIR has already been registered against Mr. Bhat at Srirangapatna police station, the government should direct the police to arrest him immediately. He has the habit of letting lose the tongue against women always, Mr. Rai alleged.

The speech is intended to foment communal hatred and the civil society cannot accept it. Upset with the Congress rule in the State, Mr Bhat has delivered the speech for political gain also, Mr. Rai said.

Forum secretary Muneer Katipalla too demanded the immediate arrest of Mr. Bhat and said he should not be enlarged on bail for any reason after the arrest.

