GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forum seeks immediate arrest of Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for insulting Muslim women

December 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The joint forum of secular parties in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday urged the government to immediately arrest RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly insulting Muslim women in a recent speech in Mandya district and initiate appropriate legal action.

Forum president and former Minister B. Ramanath Rai told reporters here that Mr. Bhat did not just insult Muslim women, but women from all religions. Since an FIR has already been registered against Mr. Bhat at Srirangapatna police station, the government should direct the police to arrest him immediately. He has the habit of letting lose the tongue against women always, Mr. Rai alleged.

The speech is intended to foment communal hatred and the civil society cannot accept it. Upset with the Congress rule in the State, Mr Bhat has delivered the speech for political gain also, Mr. Rai said.

Forum secretary Muneer Katipalla too demanded the immediate arrest of Mr. Bhat and said he should not be enlarged on bail for any reason after the arrest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.