Forum seeks handing over investigation of Masood, Fazil murders to NIA

A forum of secular and like-minded organisations in Dakshina Kannada on Friday urged Karnataka government to hand over the investigation of the murders of 19-year-old Mohammed Masood and 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil to the National Investigation Agency.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, the forum said that the murders of Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil have greatly affected communal harmony in the district.

While investigation in the murder of Praveen has been handed over to NIA and the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been invoked, the other two murders have not been treated the same way. The political support to perpetrators is clearly visible in the murder of Fazil. If properties of the accused in Praveen’s case are to be confiscated, similar action should be taken against persons accused in murders of Masood and Fazil.

Condemning the State government and district administration for discriminating in paying compensation among family members of three murder victims, the Forum members said this not only goes against the ideals of Indian constitution but has brought disrepute to the secular image of citizens of Dakshina Kannada.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Forum said, gave away compensation amount only to family members of Praveen Nettaru, while neglecting family members of Masood and Fazil. It called upon district administration to take steps to correct this mistake and arrange for payment of compensation to family members of Masood and Fazil.

Calling as autocratic the action of police to restrict non essential movement in the district following the three murders, the forum said the district administration has failed in taking measures to build trust among the members of two communities. The peace committee meeting, which was held was a eyewash as it was not attended by representatives of political parties and District Incharge Minister and MLAs stayed away from it, the Forum said.

The memorandum was submitted by the delegation led Forum’s President and former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai. The others who were part of the delegation included MLCs Harish Kumar and Manjunath Bhandary, CPIM District Secretary K. Yadava Shetty, DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla, Janata Dal Secular leader Nazeer Ullal and Former Moodbidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain.