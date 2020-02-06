Forum seeks action against policemen responsible for firing on December 19, 2019

A group of Muslims under the aegis of December 19 Golibar Victims Justice Forum on Wednesday said that the State government should forthwith take disciplinary action against policemen responsible for the firing on December 19, 2019.

Talking to reporters here, Abdul Jaleel K., convenor of the forum, said that any inquiry into the police firing cannot be fair in the absence of disciplinary action against policemen. If the State government fails to take action, the forum will be forced to intensify its agitation, he said.

Mustafha Kunhi, a member of the forum, said that the State government should give ₹ 25 lakh each as compensation to the families of Jaleel and Nauseen who died in the firing and ₹ 15 lakh to those injured. A rioting case booked against Jaleel and Nauseen should be dropped, he said.

Rafiuddin Kudroli, another member of the forum, said that the police should stop booking 24 persons, who have been arrested in connection with rioting, in new cases with a view to preventing them from getting bail.

Two persons were killed and eight were injured in the police firing during the violent protests against the Citizens (Amendment) Act on December 19, 2019. Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesh is holding a magisterial inquiry into the incident, while the Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Inquiry Wing is investigating cases of rioting and police firing registered by the police.

The start of the press meet was delayed for nearly 30 minutes after the management of the hotel, where it was being held, stopped forum members from holding the event citing denial of permission from the jurisdictional Mangaluru City North police. The forum had earlier produced to the hotel a copy of the permission granted by the police. The hotel management allowed the forum members to hold the press meet after police clearance.