Forum rues shortage of CNG for vehicles in Mangaluru

MANGALURU

10 October 2021 01:34 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district CNG Consumers Forum on Saturday said consumers of compressed natural gas (CNG) for their vehicles were bogged down by the shortage of fuel because of lack of infrastructure at dispensation stations.

Forum founding president Srinath told reporters here that GAIL Gas Ltd. had commenced CNG supply to vehicles after completion of the Kochi–Mangaluru pipeline. CNG was made available at existing fuel stations of public sector oil marketing companies at Kavoor, Adyar, and Surathkal.

However, except Kavoor, CNG was not being sold in other stations because of lack of infrastructure. Many people had switched over to CNG as it was cheaper than petrol and diesel and many were going for retro-fitment of CNG kits.

Since there was short supply of CNG for vehicles, it was advisable for people to postpone their plans to convert their vehicles to run on CNG till GAIL Gas ensures adequate supply, he said.

Jayaram Shetty from CNG Autorickshaw Drivers Union said many drivers had bought autorickshaws run on CNG because it was cheaper and offered good mileage. However, they were made to wait for hours together at CNG stations.

Forum member Poornima Bhat said there were about 60 CNG autorickshaws and 15 goods vehicles in Mangaluru. Other than these vehicles, CNG trucks from outstations fill the fuel at Kavoor fuel station, thereby adding to the scarcity, she said.