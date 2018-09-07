Forum directs courier firm to pay ₹75,000

more-in

The Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a courier company to pay compensation of ₹75,000 for their failure to deliver a parcel sent to Ivory Coast.

B. Sudhakar Beluga from Vinayaka Engineering Works in Surathkal, which is involved in making cashew processing and other machineries, booked through DHL Express in Kodialbail a parcel containing compact discs and product brochure on November 8, 2016.

The parcel was to be delivered at Phillipe Neves Oris International, Akaffou Agnimel Louis, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for use at a trade conference exhibition on November 17 and 18, 2016. Mr. Beluga paid ₹18,240 as charges that included the cost of insurance premium of ₹76.

In his complaint to the forum, Mr. Beluga said the firm failed to deliver the parcel either on November 17 or 18. In the email on November 21, the addressee informed Mr. Beluga that the DHL, Abidjan, delivered on November 14 a parcel that was different from the one that was sent.

When the parcel was opened in presence of the DHL representative, it contained candles and other articles. The DHL staff have reported a mix-up of materials at DHL India and the parcel of Mr. Beluga had gone to Germany.

Following refusal to receive the parcel, the DHL brought it back to India where Mr. Beluga too refused to take as the materials were not related to him. Mr. Beluga issued a legal notice to the DHL and followed it with a complaint to the Forum seeking compensation of ₹5 lakh for deficiency of service.

The DHL contended there was no agreement with Mr. Beluga to deliver the parcel on time. While denying acceptance of insurance premium, the company said there was no deficiency of service. In the judgement on August 30, Forum’s President Vishweshwara Bhat D and Member Lavanya M. Rai observed that the company has admitted of failure to deliver the parcel to addressee in Ivory Coast.

The Forum directed the company to pay Mr. Beluga a compensation of ₹75,000 and ₹10,000 as cost by September 30. If the company fails to comply with the order, it has to pay interest of 8% per annum on ₹75,000 from the date of complaint till date of payment, the Forum noted.