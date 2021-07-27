Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes undergoes surgery

Doctors in Mangaluru successfully removed a clot in his brain

Doctors in Mangaluru successfully conducted an operation to remove a clot in the brain of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes on July 27.

The 80-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Yenepoya Hospital on July 19 for intracranial bleeding following a fall in his house during a routine workout on July 18.

Doctors were treating him in the intensive care unit of the hospital. At the same time, Mr. Fernandes is undergoing dialysis at regular intervals.

A close aide of Mr. Fernandes said doctors at Yenepoya Hospital decided to carry out the operation after taking the opinion of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, and a few other private hospitals.

Neurosurgeons Divakar Rao and Sunil Shetty were part of the team of doctors who carried out the surgery that started around July 26 midnight. The operation ended around 5 a.m. on July 27.

Mr. Fernandes was under observation in the ICU, a close aide informed.