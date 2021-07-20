Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes hospitalised

MANGALURU

20 July 2021 16:34 IST

Veteran Congress leader is in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mangaluru

Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on July 19. He is in the intensive care unit. Mr. Fernandes is a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

According to close aides, the 80-year-old senior Congress leader had slipped on Sunday while performing yoga in his house. When he went to the private hospital on Monday for dialysis, he informed doctors about the incident. Tests were done, and Mr. Fernandes was shifted to the intensive care unit for observation. He was unconscious, a close aide said.

