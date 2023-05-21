Former Udupi MLA U.R. Sabhapathi passes away

May 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two-time Udupi MLA and senior Congress leader 71-year-old U.R. Sabhapathi passed away following a brief illness in Udupi on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Born in 1952, Mr. Sabhapathi entered electoral politics at the age of 35 by getting elected to the undivided Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in 1987 from Udyavara. He was the president of Standing Committee on Education in the Zilla Panchayat. Mr. Sabhapathi served as the president of Youth Congress’s Dakshina Kannada North Zone unit. He quit the Congress upon being denied ticket and contested as an Independent against Congress’ Manorama Madhwaraj from Udupi Assembly constituency in 1989 and lost to her by 785 votes.

In 1994, Mr. Sabhapathi won from Udupi Assembly Constituency as Karnataka Congress Party’s candidate defeating Ms. Madhwaraj by 4,818 votes. In 1999, he won as the Congress candidate defeating BJP’s B. Sudhakara Shetty by 710 votes. Mr. Sabhapathi was defeated by BJP’s K. Raghupathi Bhat in 2004.

He was president and Managing Trustee of Udupi’s Aditya Charitable Trust that manages Green Park Central School and G. Shankar PU College, both located in Hiriyadka in Udupi district.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remembered the work of Mr. Sabhapathi in building and strengthening the party in Coastal Karnataka. He also recalled Mr. Sabhapathi’s work in Udupi during the latter’s two terms as MLA.

MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary said Mr. Sabhapathi strengthened the polity with his pro-people movements. During his two terms as MLA, Mr. Sabhapathy carried out development works in Udupi district. He was a ray of hope for fishermen, ‘Shendi’ extractors and those belonging to oppressed classes, Mr. Poojary said.

BJP district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said Mr. Sabhapathy was among the leaders in the region who worked for formation of new Udupi district. Secretary of CPI(M) Udupi District Unit, Balakrishna Shetty, said Mr. Sabhapathy worked towards bringing all secular minds together.

The president of Udupi’s Yakshagana Kalaranga Murali Kadekar said Mr. Sabhapathi was actively involved in development of Kalaranga as its lifetime member. Udupi District Working Journalists’ Union president Rajesh Shetty Alevoor said it was during Mr. Sabhapathi’s term as MLA that the union was allotted space for the construction of a building in Brahmagiri Nayarkere in Udupi.

