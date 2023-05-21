ADVERTISEMENT

Former Udupi MLA U.R. Sabhapathi passes away

May 21, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mr. Sabhapathi was a two-time MLA from Udupi and a senior Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau

U.R. Sabhapathi, former MLA and Congress leader, addressing a press conference in Udupi on Friday.

Two-time Udupi MLA and senior Congress leader 71-year-old U.R. Sabhapathi passed away following brief illness in Udupi on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Born in 1952, Mr. Sabhapathi entered electoral politics at the age of 35 by getting elected to the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in 1987 from Udyavara. He was the president of standing committee on education in the Zilla Panchayat. Mr. Sabhapathi served as the president of Youth Congress’s Dakshina Kannada North Zone unit.

Mr. Sabhapathi quit Congress upon being denied ticket and contested as an Independent candidate against Congress’ Manorama Madhwaraj from Udupi Assembly constituency in 1989. He lost to Ms. Madhwaraj by a slim margin of 785 votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1994, Mr. Sabhapathi won from Udupi Assembly Constituency as the candidate from S. Bangarappa’s Karnataka Congress Party. He defeated Congress’s Manorama Madhwaraj by a margin of 4,818 votes. In 1999, he won as the Congress candidate by defeating BJP’s B. Sudhakara Shetty by a slender margin of 710 votes. Mr. Sabhapathi was defeated by BJP’s K. Raghupathi Bhat in 2004.

Condoling his death, the president of Udupi’s Yakshagana Kalaranga Murali Kadekar said Mr. Sabhapathi was actively involved in development of Kalaranga as its lifetime member. Udupi District Working Journalists Union president Rajesh Shetty Alevoor said it was during Mr. Sabhapathi’s term as MLA that the union was allotted space for the construction of a building in Brahmagiri Nayarkere in Udupi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US