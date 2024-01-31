ADVERTISEMENT

Former Udupi district BJP unit president seeks ticket to contest LS polls from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency

January 31, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kuilady Suresh Nayak | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Immediate past president of the Udupi district unit of the BJP Kuilady Suresh Nayak said on Wednesday that he is an aspirant to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Mr. Nayak said in a statement that he has been active in the BJP for the past 32 years as he worked for the party at different levels — from booth level to the district level.

“Though I worked with responsibly I did not get any chance to contest any election,” he said, adding that he has stood by the party all time.

Mr. Nayak said he has learnt that the party might field a new face from the constituency this time. He has appealed to the party higher-ups to issue him (Mr. Nayak) the party ticket.

The coastal belt of the State is the citadel of Hindutva. he said. The BJP won all five Assembly seats in Udupi district in the 2023 elections due to the hard work of the party workers and organisational activities. It was an achievement of the party in the State, he said.

