Former Syndicate member of Mangalore University seeks White Paper on university’s financial status

The university is in such a position that it is finding it difficult to contribute to the provident fund accounts of its teaching and non-teaching staff now, says Harish Acharya

March 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Syndicate member of Mangalore University Harish Acharya on Monday, March 4, demanded the university to come out with a white paper on its financial status.

In a statement, Mr. Acharya said that the guest teachers and temporary non-teaching staff of the university, including its constituent colleges and post-graduate centre at Mangalagangotri (Konaje), have not been getting their salaries on time.

He said that the guest teachers and temporary non-teaching staff at the university’s constituent colleges at Hampankatta, Nelyadi, Bannadkka (Moodbidri) and Mangalagangotri have not got their salaries for the last two months. Guest teachers and temporary non-teaching staff at the post-graduate centre at Mangalagangotri too have not got their salaries for the past two months.

In addition, Mr. Acharya said that 18 guest teachers appointed by Mangalore University at the Chikkaluvara Post Graduate Centre and 43 guest teachers appointed by the university at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, Madikeri (both in Kodagu district) for the current academic year have not got their salaries for past five months. The colleges in Kodagu district are under transition to the newly formed Kodagu University.

“The university is in such a position that it is finding it difficult to contribute to the provident fund accounts of its teaching and non-teaching staff now,” Mr. Acharya said.

Seeking the intervention of the State government to “restore the derailed financial status of the university”, he said that not releasing the salary has put the guest teachers and temporary non-teaching staff in trouble.

