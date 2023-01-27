Former RFO sentenced to five years of imprisonment, fined ₹1.5 crore

January 27, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, B.B. Jakati, on Friday, January 27, sentenced former Range Forest Officer, Raghava Patali, to five years of simple imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹1.5 crore on finding him guilty of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following credible information, the Lokayutka police registered a case against Raghava Patali that led then Police Inspector Uday Nayak and other officers to simultaneously search Patali’s house in Derebail in the city and also his office and official quarters in Belthangady on July 22 and July 23 of 2011. The Lokayakuta police looked into the assets procured by Mr. Patali since his commencement of service as forest guard in October 1980 till July 22,2011 when he was serving as Range Forest Officer in Belthangady.

The Lokayukta police found the officer possessed assets worth ₹1.26 crore that was disproportionate to his known sources of income. After obtaining sanction from the government, Lokayukta police filed chargesheet for offence punishable under Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Following this case, Mr. Patali was booked by Enforcement Directorate for offence under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2016.

In his 295-paqe judgement, the Judge on Friday said Mr. Patali shall undergo further simple imprisonment of one year if he defaults in payment of fine. The substantive sentence and default sentence will run consequently, the Judge said and added, “In case, accused undergoes default sentence, then also the entire fine shall be recovered from him in accordance with law.”

The judge further ordered confiscation of six immovable properties related to Mr Patali. The amount freezed by the investigation officer, which belonged to Patali, his wife, two daughters and son, shall be used for recovery of fine. The seized bank pass books/FD receipts/bonds/life insurance policies will be retained till the accused deposits entire fine amount, the Judge said.