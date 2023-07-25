Former president of Oxford Students’ Union alleges police intimidation

July 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former president of Oxford Students’ Union Rashmi Samant on Tuesday alleged that the Karnataka police was intimidating her for her tweets exposing the alleged voyeurism in a paramedical college in Udupi.

In her response to another tweet, she said: “It is misinformed to say Karnataka police is acting against me. They tried to intimidate me with no probable cause, very different from trying to combat misinformation.”

Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay clarified that police went to her house in Manipal to inform that contents in her tweet were not true.

In another tweet, she said: “How to whitewash a crime 101. Call the criminal recording of a female toilet a prank. I am from Udupi and absolutely ashamed to see this level of absolute BS.”

On Monday, Ms. Samant had tweeted: “I’m from Udupi and nobody is talking about three girls (whom she names) who placed cameras in female toilets of their college to record hundreds of unsuspecting Hindu girls. Videos and photos that were then circulated in community WhatsApp groups by the perpetrators.”

In another tweet, she said, “The whole country was talking about Udupi when Muslim girls refused to wear uniforms and wanted Hijab in a government school. Today when Hindu girls were illegally taped in washrooms by Muslim girls, nobody wants to talk about Udupi. I am from Udupi and deeply ashamed.”

Ms. Samant, the first Indian woman to be elected as president of the Oxford Students’ Union, had to resign after a few days over controversy surrounding her past remarks and social media posts.

