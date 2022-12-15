Former president of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt Swami Purnakamananda dead

December 15, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Swami Purnakamananda | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Swami Jitakamananda, president of Ramakrishna Mutt of Mangaluru, paying tribute to Swami Purnakamananda, in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Swami Purnakamananda, former president of Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, passed away at 6.15 a.m. on Thursday. He was 81.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was suffering from cardiac dysrhythmia, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension for some time, a release from the mutt said

He joined Ramakrishna Order in 1969 at Ramakrishna Mutt, Mumbai, and had his initiation from the 10th president of Ramakrishna Mutt & Mission, Swami Vireshwarananda Maharaj. He took to sanyas in 1978 and served at Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mauritius before coming to Mangaluru in 1980.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since then, he contributed actively in the various activities of the Mangaluru ashram and took charge of the centre in 1998 after the mahasamadhi of Swami Sundananda. Under his guidance, a beautiful auditorium, library, bookstall, and office building came up on the campus. He handed over the reins of the administration after guiding the centre for almost 12 years to Swami Jitakamananda and was leading a contemplative life for the last 12 years, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US