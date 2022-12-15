Former president of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt Swami Purnakamananda dead

December 15, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Swami Purnakamananda, former president of Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, passed away at 6.15 a.m. on Thursday. He was 81.

He was suffering from cardiac dysrhythmia, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension for some time, a release from the mutt said

He joined Ramakrishna Order in 1969 at Ramakrishna Mutt, Mumbai, and had his initiation from the 10th president of Ramakrishna Mutt & Mission, Swami Vireshwarananda Maharaj. He took to sanyas in 1978 and served at Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mauritius before coming to Mangaluru in 1980.

Since then, he contributed actively in the various activities of the Mangaluru ashram and took charge of the centre in 1998 after the mahasamadhi of Swami Sundananda. Under his guidance, a beautiful auditorium, library, bookstall, and office building came up on the campus. He handed over the reins of the administration after guiding the centre for almost 12 years to Swami Jitakamananda and was leading a contemplative life for the last 12 years, it said.