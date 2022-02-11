Mangaluru

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda to address JD(S) convention in Mangaluru on February 12

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda   | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Janata Dal (Secular) president H. D. Deve Gowda will address a convention of party workers at Unity Hall, Thokkottu, near Mangaluru, at 5 p.m. on February 12.

The former Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Mangaluru at 9 p.m. on February 11 and later leave for Kukke Subrahmanya where he will stay overnight.

He will offer a pooja at Kukke Subrahmanya temple on February 12 morning. He will leave for Mangaluru at 2 p.m.

He will stay overnight in Mangaluru and leave for Hassan on February 13 at 9.30 a.m.


