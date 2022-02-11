Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda to address JD(S) convention in Mangaluru on February 12

Earlier in the day, he plans to visit Kukke Subrahmanya temple

Janata Dal (Secular) president H. D. Deve Gowda will address a convention of party workers at Unity Hall, Thokkottu, near Mangaluru, at 5 p.m. on February 12.

The former Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Mangaluru at 9 p.m. on February 11 and later leave for Kukke Subrahmanya where he will stay overnight.

He will offer a pooja at Kukke Subrahmanya temple on February 12 morning. He will leave for Mangaluru at 2 p.m.

He will stay overnight in Mangaluru and leave for Hassan on February 13 at 9.30 a.m.