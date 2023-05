May 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former national-level volleyball player Salihat, 24, passed away on Wednesday. She was admitted to a private hospital following cardiac problem.

A student of SDM College, Ujire, Ms. Salihat was part of the Karnataka team that won a gold and a bronze each in senior national and junior national volleyball tournaments, respectively. After her marriage a year ago, she was staying with her husband in Chikkamagaluru.

