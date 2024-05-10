GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former MLC urges State govt. to rescind decision to introduce three-year UG course

While Kerala and West Bengal were in line with the policy being followed across the country for the welfare of students, Karnataka has taken a regressive step to reintroduce the SEP of 2007, says Arun Shahapur

Published - May 10, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Shahpur, former MLC, speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Arun Shahpur, former MLC, speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Former Member of Karnataka Legislative Council Arun Shahapur on Friday, May 10, urged the Karnataka government to immediately withdraw the circular introducing the three-year undergraduate course instead of the four-year course.

Speaking to reporters here under the aegis of Peoples’ Forum for Karnataka Education, Mr. Shahapur said the government should hold extensive discussions on the introduction of the State Education Policy (SEP) in the place of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The government was in a hurry to implement the SEP without any discussions with the stakeholders, including the universities, academicians, the Higher Education Council etc., Mr. Shahapur said. Without disclosing the contents of the interim report by the former UGC Chairman Sukhdev Thorat Committee, the government, in a knee-jerk move, was reintroducing the three-year undergraduate course, Mr. Shahapur regretted.

Different path

While the entire country has embraced the NEP, including the Opposition-ruled states of Kerala and West Bengal, Karnataka was the only state to follow a different path and set up thereby seriously jeopardising the future of the student community, Mr. Shahapur regretted.

While Kerala and West Bengal were in line with the policy being followed across the country for the welfare of students, Karnataka has taken a regressive step to reintroduce the SEP of 2007. This was just because the NEP in Karnataka was introduced by the previous BJP government, he alleged.

Mr. Shahapur said universities and institutions of higher education would have to conduct three separate sets of examinations if SEP was reintroduced. They have to conduct examinations for students already enrolled under the NEP, conduct examinations for the newly-enrolled SEP students and also higher education examinations for NEP students, he said. He wondered how the universities already struggling to hold exams and announce results with several shortcomings, could cope up with the new system.

The former MLC said students had multiple options to continue or quit a course under the NEP with certificates at each level that would have boosted their employment potential. Without evaluating the merits of the NEP, the Karnataka government took a political decision thereby affecting the student community.

People’s Forum Convener Rajashekhar Hebbar and Secretary K. Ramesh were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / students / universities and colleges / education / Kerala / West Bengal / Indian National Congress / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.