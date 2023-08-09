Former MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank P. Jayaram Bhat passes away

August 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank P. Jayaram Bhat passed away here on Wednesday. He was 71 and is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Sources said that Mr. Bhat collapsed at the Mangaluru International Airport after arriving from Mumbai in an Air India flight which landed at 2.20 p.m. He was shifted from the airport to a hospital at Kuntikana in the city after he was found unresponsive near the domestic baggage belt.

The airport medical team immediately wheeled him to the airport ambulance. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

He hailed from Polali near Mangaluru.

