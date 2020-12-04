Mangaluru

Former Mayor Krishnappa Mendon passes away

The former Mayor K. Krishnappa Mendon died here on Friday. He was 88 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Mr. Mendon, from the Congress, was the Mayor of Mangaluru in 1993. He was elected to the Mangaluru City Corporation council four times since 1983 from Alape ward. Mr. Mendon had also served as the president of the Karavali Credit Cooperative Society.

