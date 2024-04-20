Former Mangaluru Mayor Kavita Sanil of Congress joins BJP

April 20, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Mayor of Mangaluru Kavita Sanil of the Congress joined the BJP on Saturday, April 20.

Ms. Sanil was the Mayor from March 2017 to March 2018.

A two-time Congress councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation council, she was a chairperson of the Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice. She was also a chairperson of the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement.

Ms. Sanil joined the BJP in the presence of the State president of the party B.Y. Vijayendra at a convention of the BJP in Bantwal on the day. Mr. Vijayendra welcomed her to the party by offering her the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Mayor said that before joining the saffron party she visited senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary, whom she described as her “political guru”, and took his blessings. “If it becomes good for you then join BJP,” she quoted Mr. Poojary of having told her.

Ms. Sanil said that she joined the BJP impressed by the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Mayor said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have spoken lightly on the murder of a college student at Hubballi. The State witnessed a series of murders in the past few months.