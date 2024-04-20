GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former Mangaluru Mayor Kavita Sanil of Congress joins BJP

A two-time Congress councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation council, she was a chairperson of the Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice

April 20, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Mayor of Mangaluru Kavita Sanil of the Congress joins the BJP in the presence of the State president of the party B.Y. Vijayendra at a convention in Bantwal on Saturday, April 20.

Former Mayor of Mangaluru Kavita Sanil of the Congress joins the BJP in the presence of the State president of the party B.Y. Vijayendra at a convention in Bantwal on Saturday, April 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Mayor of Mangaluru Kavita Sanil of the Congress joined the BJP on Saturday, April 20.

Ms. Sanil was the Mayor from March 2017 to March 2018.

A two-time Congress councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation council, she was a chairperson of the Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice. She was also a chairperson of the Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement.

Ms. Sanil joined the BJP in the presence of the State president of the party B.Y. Vijayendra at a convention of the BJP in Bantwal on the day. Mr. Vijayendra welcomed her to the party by offering her the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Mayor said that before joining the saffron party she visited senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary, whom she described as her “political guru”, and took his blessings. “If it becomes good for you then join BJP,” she quoted Mr. Poojary of having told her.

Ms. Sanil said that she joined the BJP impressed by the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Mayor said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have spoken lightly on the murder of a college student at Hubballi. The State witnessed a series of murders in the past few months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.