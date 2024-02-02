Former Mangalore University syndicate member demands probe into recruitment exams

February 02, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

A former syndicate member of Mangalore University S.R. Harish Acharya has questioned the university conducting written tests to recruit staff for Kolar-Chickballapur Milk Producers Union Limited (KOCHIMUL) and other cooperative institutions without framing any regulations for conducting the tests. The recruitment to KOCHIML is now being inquired by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 1, Mr. Acharya said as per provisions of the Cooperative Societies Act, universities are empowered to conduct examinations to recruit staff for cooperative entities. Universities need to have regulations for conducting the examinations and these regulations should be approved by an appropriate authority or the university Syndicate. The universities should work out the fees and set up an examination board for conducting the tests.

In the absence of regulations and an examination board, the Mangalore University has held written tests for recruting staff for more than 25 cooperative institutions, including KOCHIMUL, in the last four years. The jurisdiction of all these cooperative institutions are outside the purview of Mangalore University. All these examinations have been conducted at a private pre university college outside Dakshina Kannada, he said.

Terming the written tests conducted by the university as illegal, Mr. Acharya sought an inquiry into what he said flouting the norms.

The Mangalore University’s evaluation section has been accused of not releasing the results of college students on time for the past four years. Instead of correcting the system, the evaluation section is involved in conducting examinations for cooperative entities, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate officials recently questioned some top authorities of the university in connection with KOCHIMUL recruitment scam, Mr. Acharya said.

