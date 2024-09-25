Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde asks youth to strive to restore democratic values

Expressing concern over erosion of democratic values in executive, legislature and judiciary, former Lokayuta N. Santosh Hegde on Wednesday asked youth to strive to restore democratic values.

Delivering his lecture at the 45th foundation day of Mangalore University, Mr. Hegde said democracy is now not as defined as ‘of the people, by the people, and for the people.’

Mr. Hegde said people are coming into politics not to serve public but to make money. Now crores are being spent to get elected to the State legislatures and Parliament. Unlike earlier years, the MLAs and MPs are now paid salary and they also get sitting allowance for each day of sitting during legislature and Parliament sessions. In the recently concluded Parliament session, many MPs did not attend and yet they get salary for the whole year. Ruling party is getting clearance for important resolutions, without discussion, when Opposition parties walk out, he said.

There is erosion of values in executive, which is not functioning independently. Their actions are influenced by ruling party representatives as officials fear transfer. “The police recently filed charges against KPSC officials for accepting money for posting to different posts. For the post of Sub-Inspector ₹45 lakh was demanded,” Mr. Hegde claimed with dismay.

Talking of judiciary, Mr. Hegde said a case now takes on an average of 15 years to get settled. In cases related to corruption filed under Prevention of Corruption Act, only 27% of the accused get convicted only after 30 years of institution of the case.

The cause for erosion of values, the former Lokayukta said, was greed and abuse of political power. The society has stopped boycotting wrong doers. “Society is favouring wealthy and politically influential people, who continue to have a say,” Mr. Hegde repented.

Youth should inculcate values of contentment and compassion, Mr. Hegde said.

In his presidential remarks, university Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma sought support of students and the staff in restoring prestige of the university and saving the institution. Statues and guidelines will be strictly followed to bring in transparency in appointments to different posts. Tough decisions are being taken to cut down unnecessary expenses of the university, Mr. Dharma said.