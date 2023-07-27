Former KCPCR chairperson questions visit of Kushboo Sundar to Udupi

July 27, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and former chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Kripa Amar Alva on Thursday said National Commission for Women member Kushboo Sundar has failed to visit riot-stiffen areas of Manipur, which is far more serious than the alleged voyeurism incident of Udupi.

Taking to reporters here, Ms. Alva said the NCW has so far not visited Manipur where women and children are having problem because of the unrest. Incidents of rape of women in Manipur is far more serious than the alleged incident of voyeurism involving three students of Udupi, she said.

Ms. Alva said the Udupi police have so far not found the video purportedly captured by the three students. “If the investigation reveals that the students have indeed taken the video, then the Congress will strongly condemn the incident,” Ms. Alva said.