Former Karnataka Minister Pramod Madhwaraj quits Congress

The former Minister claimed that the situation in Udupi district Congress has been a bad experience for him, and it was leading to political suffocation

Pramod Madhwaraj (second from left) with Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat at the inauguration of Karnataka’s first floating bridge at Malpe beach on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ending several day of speculation, senior Congress leader and former Minister of Fisheries Pramod Madhwaraj submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on May 7.

In a letter addressed to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Madhwaraj said, since the last three years, the situation in Udupi district Congress has been a bad experience for him, and it was leading to political suffocation. He had brought these facts to the notice of Mr. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.

“I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievance regarding prevailing situation in Udupi district Congress party.

“Due to circumstances explained above, I have reached a point wherein it is becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and to do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently. Hence, I have decided not to accept the post of vice-president of KPCC and also to tender my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party.”

Mr. Madhwaraj said he humbly contributed towards growth of Congress party in Udupi district, and has spent his hard-earned money for this purpose. The Congress party, in return, has reciprocated by offering him various posts in the government during his term as elected representative. He was recently appointed as one of the vice-presidents of KPCC.

“I hasten to express my gratitude to all Congress leaders and party workers through this letter of resignation,” he said.

Mr. Madhwaraj posted the image of this resignation letter on his twitter account @Pmadhwaraj.

Speculation about Mr. Madhwaraj resigning from the Congress party became stronger on May 6 when he was seen with Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat at the inauguration of Karnataka’s first floating bridge at Malpe beach.