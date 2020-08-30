Former Dharwad district surgeon passes away

DHARWAD

30 August 2020 12:02 IST

V.D. Karpurmath offered free medical services after his retirement and was involved in various public healthcare activities

The former district surgeon V.D. Karpurmath, who used to offer free medical services after his retirement and was involved in various public healthcare activities, died of a cardiac arrest at his residence on Saturday. He was 80.

He is survived by his wife Sulochana and two sons. The last rites were held on Saturday.

A native of Vijayapura district, Dr. Karpurmath had settled down in Dharwad after his retirement.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Industries minister Jagadish Shettar, former minister Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Amrut Desai, Prasad Abbayya and others have mourned his demise. Various organisations held condolence meetings on Saturday.