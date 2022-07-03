Former DCP Hariram Shankar given farewell in Mangaluru
Hariram Shankar, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, was extended a warm farewell at the Commissionerate upon his new posting as the Superintendent of Police, Hassan district.
Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar termed Mr. Shankar as an officer with enthusiasm and was an able hand. He was easily accessible to people and helped the unit the most in maintaining law and order in the City, the Commissioner said.
Responding to the felicitations, Mr. Shankar said Mangaluru was a beautiful place to work and he got all the support from colleagues as well as general public in discharging his duties. A 2017 batch IPS officer, he assumed the office in November 2020. He was Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kundapura sub division in Udupi district earlier.
Incumbent DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, DCP (CAR) Channaveerappa Hadapad and others were present.
