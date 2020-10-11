Former Chairman and CEO of Karnataka Bank Ananthakrishna passes away

Mr Ananthakrishna, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd

MANGALURU

11 October 2020 11:55 IST

Ananthakrishna, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd. passed away in Mangaluru on Sunday. He was 74 and is survived by his wife and a son.

He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank from 2000 till 2009 and thereafter had continued as as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Bank for sometime.

Mr. Ananthakrishna hailed from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada District. He was the Honorary Secretary of Indian Banks’ Association.

He began his career as a teacher in Deepika High School, Modankaup in Bantwal Taluk. Later he served as a lecturer at Manipal Institute of Technology. He moved over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru as Junior Programmer before joining Karnataka Bank Ltd as an officer in 1971.