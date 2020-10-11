Former Chairman and CEO of Karnataka Bank Ananthakrishna passes away

Ananthakrishna, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd. passed away in Mangaluru on Sunday. He was 74 and is survived by his wife and a son.

He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank from 2000 till 2009 and thereafter had continued as as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Bank for sometime.

Mr. Ananthakrishna hailed from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada District. He was the Honorary Secretary of Indian Banks’ Association.

He began his career as a teacher in Deepika High School, Modankaup in Bantwal Taluk. Later he served as a lecturer at Manipal Institute of Technology. He moved over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru as Junior Programmer before joining Karnataka Bank Ltd as an officer in 1971.