GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former CBI prosecutor Sudarshan passes away

Published - July 19, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Government Advocate and former CBI prosecutor, Kudupu Sudarshan, 53, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. The last rites were performed in his hometown in Mangaluru on Friday

Additional Government Advocate and former CBI prosecutor, Kudupu Sudarshan, 53, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. The last rites were performed in his hometown in Mangaluru on Friday

Additional government Advocate and in-charge of the Bengaluru Branch Secretariat of the Union government’s Department of Legal Affairs, Kudupu Sudarshan, 53, passed away following a prolonged illness in Bengaluru on Thursday. The last rites were performed in his hometown in Mangaluru on Friday, July 19.

Mr. Sudarshan left behind his mother, wife, two daughters and a son.

Mr. Sudarshan served CBI as a public prosecutor for nearly two decades. Among the important cases of CBI he handled included, the stamp paper racket of Abdul Kareem Telgi and also the 2016 murder of Zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in Dharward in which Vinay Kulkarni, Dharwad MLA, is accused no. 1.

Son of police inspector Keshava, Mr. Sudarshan graduated from SDM Law College Mangaluru. After practising as advocate for seven years in Udupi, Mr. Sudarshan joined CBI in 2003. After working as Additional Public Prosecutor in Bihar, he was transferred to Bengaluru. Mr. Sudarshan was among the panel of CBI prosecutors, which included former senior CBI prosecutor Govindan, who handled trial of stamp paper racket cases.

Mr. Sudarshan was posted to the Department of Legal Affairs in New Delhi three years ago. He was recently posted as in-charge of Bengaluru branch secretariat of the department.

Mr. Sudarshan’s body was brought by road from Bengaluru to his house, opposite to the Anantapadmanbha temple in Kudupu. Several advocates, CBI personnel, other close associates and local people, came amidst heavy rain to pay tribute at the house and also at Hindu crematorium in Shakti Nagar in the city, where the last rites was performed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.