Former CBI prosecutor Sudarshan passes away

Additional government Advocate and in-charge of the Bengaluru Branch Secretariat of the Union government’s Department of Legal Affairs, Kudupu Sudarshan, 53, passed away following a prolonged illness in Bengaluru on Thursday. The last rites were performed in his hometown in Mangaluru on Friday, July 19.

Mr. Sudarshan left behind his mother, wife, two daughters and a son.

Mr. Sudarshan served CBI as a public prosecutor for nearly two decades. Among the important cases of CBI he handled included, the stamp paper racket of Abdul Kareem Telgi and also the 2016 murder of Zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in Dharward in which Vinay Kulkarni, Dharwad MLA, is accused no. 1.

Son of police inspector Keshava, Mr. Sudarshan graduated from SDM Law College Mangaluru. After practising as advocate for seven years in Udupi, Mr. Sudarshan joined CBI in 2003. After working as Additional Public Prosecutor in Bihar, he was transferred to Bengaluru. Mr. Sudarshan was among the panel of CBI prosecutors, which included former senior CBI prosecutor Govindan, who handled trial of stamp paper racket cases.

Mr. Sudarshan was posted to the Department of Legal Affairs in New Delhi three years ago. He was recently posted as in-charge of Bengaluru branch secretariat of the department.

Mr. Sudarshan’s body was brought by road from Bengaluru to his house, opposite to the Anantapadmanbha temple in Kudupu. Several advocates, CBI personnel, other close associates and local people, came amidst heavy rain to pay tribute at the house and also at Hindu crematorium in Shakti Nagar in the city, where the last rites was performed.