Former Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumara Shetty ridicules BJP; to join Congress soon

September 08, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - MANGALURU

Stating that BJP has no future, former Byndoor MLA and BJP leader B.M. Sukumara Shetty on Thursday, said he will join the Congress shortly.

Mr. Shetty told reporters at his residence in Vandse near Kundapura that Congress leaders have invited him to join the party. He met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru recently along with former Congress MLA from Byndoor K. Gopala Poojari.

He will organise a massive programme in Byndoor constituency to join Congress shortly in the presence of party leaders. He was elected on BJP ticket in the 2018 elections from Byndoor, but was refused a ticket in the 2023 elections.

Mr. Shetty alleged that BJP leaders do not allow others to grow and they rejected him party ticket from Byndoor in the recent elections for no reason. Despite he strengthening BJP in Byndoor where Congress was dominating, the party sidelined him. “I am deeply pained and hurt with these developments,” he said.

He ridiculed BJP for being unable to choose the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and a new State President. “BJP cannot do anything; it cannot win people’s confidence. Other than the coastal area, BJP has ruined its name,” he said. Mr. Shetty added that he cannot remain as a worker and a leader of the party anymore as BJP has no future.