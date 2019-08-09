Former Ambassador bats for partnership between India, EU

“India and the European Union can emerge as the third pillar in a multi-polar, post-globalised world,” said Mohan Kumar, former Ambassador to France, while addressing the 2019 batch of students, who joined MA in European Studies and BA in Foreign Languages and Inter-cultural Studies, at the orientation day hosted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), here recently.

According to a press release, Mr. Kumar spoke of the fascinating opportunity foreign services provided in this context, for one to be an agent of change and make a difference in the world.

Laying emphasis on the immense potential that a partnership between India and the European Union holds in the present world order, he alluded to the relevance of, and the diverse pathways that open up after taking up European Studies and Foreign Languages and Inter-cultural Studies.

“This year is especially significant for MAHE on the occasion of two new departments being carved out from the Manipal Centre for European studies (MCES) – the Department of Languages, hosting the BA FLIS programme and also the Department of Philosophy – as it reinforces the university’s renewed support to the growth of Humanities and Social Sciences,” said H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE.

Rahul Putty, coordinator of the Department of Languages, welcomed the gathering. Neeta Inamdar, Head, Manipal Centre for European Studies, said that the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence awarded by the European Union to MCES last year was another milestone in its journey.